Overwatch Gets the Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Treatment

Ever since its debut late last year, the first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has made quite an impact on the community. And judging by the nearly $2 billion it’s made at the box office, it’s safe to say the film has confirmed said impact.

But that isn’t stopping some YouTubers from getting creative with it. For instance, Salty Phish, who has managed to create a dazzling fan trailer that utilizes dialogue from the Infinity War trailer, but set to Blizzard‘s Overwatch.

The trailer, which you can see above, lasts about three minutes and features a cavalcade of Overwatch superstars appearing in dramatic fashion as we hear the likes of Iron Man, Vision, The Collector and Thanos talking in the background. It’s expertly edited, even if it doesn’t use the original Avengers theme for music.

Instead Salty Phish turned to the instrumental version of “Gangsta’s Paradise” produced by 2WEI. If it sounds familiar, that’s because it was previously featured in a trailer for Luc Besson’s big screen treatment of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets last summer. (You can see that trailer here for reference.)

“So I saw this really cool trailer that someone made for Infinity War using the song Gangsta’s Paradise. Basically edited Overwatch footage over it a while ago when I was bored but I finally finished it,” Salty Phish noted in his description.

This is the latest fan-edited trailer we’ve seen revolving around Overwatch, as we reported on another one back in March. And that one utilizes the Avengers theme, if you really miss it.

The comments thus far have been mostly positive with a mixture of thumbs up from Marvel and Overwatch fans alike. And it has us wondering when Blizzard will produce another nice cinematic for the game. Perhaps E3? Maybe BlizzCon?

The game has gone through a few changes as of late, including the introduction of a new looking for group feature as well as a class change for Symmetra and other minor tweaks to the game. Fans have some mixed feelings about it, but overall it’s keeping the game’s popularity going throughout the summer. We’ll see what comes down the line over the next few months.

In the meantime, enjoy the trailer above and get yourself pumped up to play more Overwatch. You can pick up the Game of the Year Edition now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.