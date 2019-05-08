Overwatch Havana Map Now Live

Many Overwatch players have been taking to the game’s new Workshop mode that is currently in the Public Teast Realm, but for those still enjoying the live game, something new has arrived for all to enjoy. As many of you know, the recent Archives event saw players track down Talon associate Maximilien, but it took place on a new map, Havana. Luckily, Blizzard Entertainment has decided to keep this map around, and what makes all of this even better is the fact that the Havana map is now live in Overwatch.

The Overwatch team also included a couple of skins with the new update. 2019 Atlantic All-Star Mercy and 2019 Pacific All-Star Lucio are both now in the game to celebrate the Overwatch League 2019 All-Stars, and they will both be available until May 22nd. As for the new Havana map, here is what players can expect, per the Overwatch website.

“Begin your trip at the Taller de Sebastián, where the classic cars that line Havana’s bustling streets stop for refueling and repair. Escort a truck of rum barrels on the sun-drenched cobblestone roads, fighting off those who try to stop you. As you make your way, duck into a colorful building to escape enemy fire and savor the impressive flavors of Havana at La Cocina de Miranda or Café del Sol. Battle your opponents through the alleys until you reach the Don Rumbotico rum distillery, a once little-known local treasure that has recently earned international acclaim. Finally, guide the jalopy through the distillery to its destination at the Havana Sea Fort, a historical landmark recently purchased by an anonymous financial group and closed to the public.”

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular Blizzard title, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

