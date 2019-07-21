Overwatch Continues to Tease New Hero With Cryptic Videos

Ever since Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan first revealed that the upcoming hero, codenamed Hero 31, would require a little more time in the figurative oven as part of the game’s developer update on July 11th, more and more information has slowly been teased and hinted at by the company. And after a cryptic video teaser yesterday, the game has released yet another one which… well, who knows what exactly it’s doing.

Speaking about the new hero in the aforementioned update, Kaplan noted that folks were probably beginning to wonder about release schedules and so on, and reassured players that the hero is on the way and shared some insights into the character’s development.

“Well don’t worry, we are working on a hero,” Kaplan said. “Hero number 31 is going to be awesome, but he is going to be released a little bit later than you’re used to. But he’ll be here soon enough, so don’t worry. And we think a little bit of extra time is going to make the hero even more awesome.”

Since then, a leak and an odd initial teaser have indicated that Hero 31, potentially named “Sigma” or something similar, will be revealed sooner rather than later. And now, Overwatch has released yet another brief video teaser on Twitter that hints at what appears to be the new hero’s outfit, while once again suggesting music will play some part. You can check out the most recent tease below:

At this point, there’s still far more unknown than known about the upcoming hero. Other than the weird mathematical references, using he/him, some potential relation to gravity, and being tied to music, it’s basically anybody’s guess as to what all that combines to. Could Sigma/Hero 31 be some kind of music-based gravity manipulator? One could argue that Lúcio already has that role covered, in some ways, but who knows? Maybe the two share a history.

