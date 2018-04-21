Overwatch Horizon Lunar Colony Map Reworks Leaked Early

In a major “whoops” moment from the team over at Blizzard, it looks like they just accidentally revealed some major changes coming to Overwatch’s Lunar Colony map much sooner than they meant to.

This map is … it’s a love/hate relationship. For those that understand it and know their heroes’ strengths and weaknesses like the back of their hand, it’s an amazing match advantage. For those that don’t, however, or those stuck with an uncommunicative team – it can be a player’s worst nightmare. Because of that, Blizzard is making some highly requested changes, including that of the spawn locations, to make it a more enjoyable experience. The downside, they didn’t mean to reveal it quite yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, seen at the top of the article, shows a fly-cam few of the map itself and some of the alterations made to it. The thing is … this footage is from PTR … where it wasn’t meant to be. The Blizzard team addressed the mixup on their forums and rolled with the punches like the champs they are:

“Well that wasn’t supposed to happen but there you go. We have some changes that we are still working on and testing for the map so what you are seeing here may not be final. Also as an FYI it won’t be released with the next patch and no eta for when it will be released as it is still a rework in progress.”

Mistakes happen, but this is far from the worst kindthat could happen. The bright side is that the overall reaction to the changes thus far have been quite positive, which is definitely something that can make this whoopsie seem less “uh” and more “ok, cool” (yes, those are the professional terms).

Overwatch is now available to play for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Retribution Even is also still going on, which can see us play through the new map right here with our commentary on how it plays out, and how it stacks up to last year’s events. Happy gaming!