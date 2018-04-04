Twitch and Blizzard Announce Overwatch League All-Access Pass

Blizzard and Twitch have teamed up once again to bring players the Overwatch League All-Access Pass, a pass that unlocks items in-game and allows for unique ways to watch the competitive matches.

The Overwatch League All-Access Pass is being sold for $29.99, $19.99 for Prime members, and unlocks exclusive Overwatch League content that non-passholders won’t have access to. According to the Twitch announcement, the purpose of the pass is to give those who are already invested in the Overwatch League even more ways to continue showing their support for the teams with in-game items and inside looks at your favorite teams.

“With the All-Access Pass, you’ll unlock early access to in-game skins and sprays, global emotes and chat badges to rep in Twitch chat, and insider access to pro players and teams,” the Twitch announcement said. “Become a Passholder today and save $10 with Prime on our introductory deal.”

Equating parts of the All-Access purchase to a “virtual backstage pass,” those who purchase it will receive benefits that include videos of the professional players as well as post-match interviews. You may also find that your own game improves through the map breakdowns that’ll come from top players where they impart some of their own wisdom and decision-making advice to viewers. For those who don’t enjoy being restricted to only the first-person perspective that Overwatch League games are mostly shown in, a tool called the “Command Center” will give pass owners a multiview stream that includes player facecams, alternate game views, and stats. That sounds like a pretty inviting experience for those who want to be completely immersed in the competition, especially with the Behind the Screens video series that’ll feature a top-tier player breaking down their point of view from a recent match.

Twitch is also allowing Overwatch League viewers to try out some of these features ahead of time from right now until May 15. The next Overwatch League games should have these tools available during the stream, and the first episode of Behind the Screens will air on Friday.

Passholders will also receive icons and sprays for their purchase as well as early access to the three skins shown above, one each for McCree, Soldier 76, and Moira. Special Twitch emotes for each team will also be made available to those with the pass, and more content is said to be revealed soon.

The Overwatch League All-Access Pass can currently be found through the game’s Twitch channel towards the bottom under the “All-Access Pass” tab.