Overwatch League Announces Official Beer Sponsorship

The legitimacy of esports has always been at the center of many conversations over the years. However, with the likes of the League of Legends Championship Series and the Overwatch League rising to significant levels in terms of fans and exposure, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to argue that electronic sports aren’t a part of the mainstream. That said, the Overwatch League has secured a beer sponsor in Bud Light, which is just another aspect the OWL is adding to align themselves with the likes of traditional sports.

It was recently announced that the official Overwatch League beer is Bud Light, after a partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev was revealed. The collaboration went into effect for this weekend’s Dallas Bud Light Homestand Weekend, which was the first of four events that will take place over the course of this season that will feature the Bud Light brand. The other three will be an Atlanta event in July, the LA Rivalry Weekend, and the Overwatch League Grand Finals, which are set for later this year.

In a statement, chief revenue officer of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues Brandon Snow said, “We’re very happy to be working with a company that finds value in bringing fans together to celebrate the very best in competitive entertainment.” In addition to the sponsored events, Bud Light will also be sponsoring the televised broadcasts of the events on ESPN2 and ABC.

Of course, the Dallas event as well as the others are meant to gauge fan interest in what the Overwatch League will be doing next year. In 2020, the league will be playing out more like traditional sports, in that home and away games will be played in the corresponding cities, as opposed to just being played at the Blizzard Arena. Needless to say, interesting times are ahead.

Thanks, Esports Insider!

