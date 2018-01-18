New Legendary Overwatch Skins Inbound, Pharah Looks Like A Golden Goddess

Just five more days before your favourite heroes in the world of Overwatch receive Legendary makeovers with the huge cosmetic update slated for the hit FPS from Blizzard. For the most recent reveal, we see ASP Pharah in all of her glory and she looks like a golden goddess!

Only 5 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day.



Today’s reveal: ASP PHARAH (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/hDROJPh8WZ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 18, 2018

The reactions were priceless, as if it weren’t easy enough to spot Pharah mains and all of their justice. Here are just a few of our favourite reactions:

Videos by ComicBook.com

JUSTICE RAINS FROM ABOVE IN THE BEST SKIN I’VE EVER SEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Stylosa (@unitlostgaming) January 18, 2018

this skin is incredible and your designers deserve nothing but all the good in this world — tica (@ticamachine) January 18, 2018

The cosmetic update is part of Blizzard‘s promise to bring in their “new year, new gear” approach to Overwatch – which, to be fair, they did a phenomenal job with in 2017. “We’re expanding our core cosmetics collection to include over 100 new items—including skins, sprays, player icons, emotes, and more—for all 26 heroes. And, starting January 23, you’ll be able to earn these cosmetics in standard Loot Boxes as well as unlock them via the Hero Gallery all year round.”

New Legendary skins, new player icons showcasing adorable chibi-versions of our favourite heroes, new sprays, and more. To see some of the previously revealed skins, including the ones seen at BlizzCon with the BlizzWorld Map revelation, you can check out the official site right here to learn more!

Overwatch is now available with the official launch of this update on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 23. You can also catch some world-class Overwatch action with the ‘Overwatch League,’ which has been bringing in record numbers since its debut last week on Twitch. Twitch paid a huge sum of money for the exclusive streaming rights, and it looks like that has paid off in a big way. Check out some highlights to see what you’ve been missing!