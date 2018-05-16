Overwatch and Nerf Have Officially Teamed Up for New Blaster Line

Blizzard’s Overwatch surprised literally everyone when it became a multi-million dollar brand within its first year of launch. When the company first announced their FPS, many were hesitant – and rightfully so. It’s definitely a very different creative direction than what they’ve done with the past, but change can be good and in the instance of Overwatch – change can be very good.

Nerf is also a brand that many look at with fond feelings, and that’s because their entire line of toys is pretty much the apex the childhood experience. Even cosplayers use the brand to make incredible replicas of their favourite franchise, including that of Overwatch. Now, the two companies are collaborating and with their forces combined and epic new play experience is upon us:

A new way to play. Get your hands on Overwatch-themed #NerfRival blasters – coming soon! pic.twitter.com/93FZteQabX — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2018

And I’m sorry, but though this really has nothing to do with the news in itself, I have to share the hilarious 11/10 Mei GIF usage Blizzard replied to one fan asking “why”:

Bless. But seriously, this collaboration looks like it’s going to be a fun one. The play weapons themselves will be the “Nerf Rival Line” and will be similar to that of paintball, just a little less pain inducing.

This isn’t the Nerf Rival’s first time in a collaborative effort either. Their most recent mashup comes at the perfect time with Deadpool 2 hitting theaters, with their standard models also available! It’s a pretty fun time and definitely a neat way to harness your main in the real world. Just make sure you have a healer. And for the love of god, get on the payload!

