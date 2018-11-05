‘Overwatch’: New Mercy Collectible Figure Revealed by Hasbro

“Heroes never die … for a price,” and apparently Hasbro has that price in mind with the newly unveiled Mercy collectible figure from Blizzard’s Overwatch.

The latest collectible figure to commemorate everyone’s favorite healer (despite how many times Blizzard has changed her) in the best way possible has officially been revealed thanks to another partnership between Blizzard and Hasbro.

The newest addition to the Overwatch line shows off Miss Angela, AKA Mercy, in her Ult form truly showcasing what an angel she is in a match. That rez can be a total game changer and those good vibes can be felt in homes everywhere with the amazing new toy below:

“Throughout 2018 our goal has been to give fans an abundance of new ways to express their affinity for their favorite Blizzard games, and it was exciting to be able to showcase our plans for 2019 and beyond today at BlizzCon,” said Matthew Beecher, Vice President of Global Consumer Products, Blizzard Entertainment.

He added, “We cherish these game worlds as much as our players do, and today’s reveals helped put a spotlight on how far we’ve come, through our stellar partnerships, in developing toys and apparel that reflect that shared passion.”

We don’t know which stores this new collectible will be arriving at, nor do we have a price point, but we do know that it’s expected to drop next Spring.

For more about the hero behind the collectible worth a rez:

“Despite her contributions to Overwatch, she was often at odds with her superiors and the organization’s overarching aims. When Overwatch dissolved, Ziegler dedicated herself to helping those affected by war,” reads Blizzard official description.

“Though she spends most of her time caring for the broken and dispossessed in crisis areas around the world, Dr. Ziegler can be counted on to don her Valkyrie suit whenever innocents are imperiled.”

Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.