Overwatch Secretly Adds New Moira Content

A recent Overwatch patch secretly added some new Moira content. With Overwatch 2 in development, Blizzard has largely ignored Overwatch, which continues to be supported, but not supported at the level of other popular games of its games-as-a-service ilk boast. As you would expect, this has been a point of frustration for Overwatch fans. Unfortunately, the aforementioned update didn’t remedy this with any substantial new content, but as noted, it did add something for Moira mains.

More specifically, Blizzard has added a few new interactions with characters — such as Hanzo and Junk Rat — for Moira. Why Blizzard added these interactions, we don’t know. It’s a very random addition because, as far as we can tell, no other character got new interactions minus the ones who have news one with Moira.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, and as fans have pointed out, Moira sounds a bit more sinister than normal. Of course, this could be nothing more than a mishap by the character’s actor, but it could also indicate a personality change is being prepared for the sequel.

As always, we will update the story when and if more information is provided. That said, we don’t expect this to happen. If Blizzard was going provide any information on why Moira is getting new interactions and why it didn’t relay this to players, it would have.

Overwatch is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, it’s still not natively available on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but it’s playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

For more coverage on Overwatch and its upcoming sequel — including not just all of the latest official news and stealthy updates, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you think of these new Moira interactions?