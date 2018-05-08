Overwatch: Unlock ‘Pink Mercy’ and Tons More in Support of Breast Cancer Research

Mercy is a healer in Overwatch who is known for her soft-spoken voice and her genial nature. Her charming and comfortable qualities make her an amazing support character, but also the perfect candidate for a new charity skin to support breast cancer research.

As seen in the video above, this much more playful looking Mercy is available for purchase right now until May 21. But that’s definitely not the only way players can show love for their main while also supporting a good cause. The team over at Blizzard has detailed several ways that they’re combining their efforts for a heroic cause. “We’ve also created a limited-edition Pink Mercy charity shirt, unleashed a unique collection of Pink Mercy sprays and player icons you can get as Twitch Drops, and rallied an epic team of Overwatch content creators to stream for the cause,” mentioned the developer when looking at all of the different ways players can “be a hero.”

One of the ways players can show their support is simply purchasing the skin itself, “As a brilliant scientist and the guardian angel of Overwatch, Dr. Angela Ziegler—codename Mercy—has dedicated her life to helping and healing others. Now you can help BCRF work toward a cure for breast cancer by purchasing the new PINK MERCY skin, available for a limited time on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.”

There is also limited edition merch also available, with 100% of the proceeds going towards breast cancer research. There’s an entirely new section added over on the Blizzard Gear Store for those interesting in reppin’ IRL as with the shirts above.

There is also a way to earn special in-game rewards such as player icons by simply watching a series of themed “Twitch Drops.” Sprays and icons are both available to earn, simply by watching! You just need to make sure that your Twitch account and Blizzard account is linked.

“Over the next 14 days, a cadre of content creators from across the globe will be streaming Overwatch under the pink-ribboned banner of breast cancer research. On designated days, each creator will host a dedicated charity stream on Twitch, and all donations (including Twitch Bits) received during that specific stream will be sent to BCRF.”

Check out the schedule below to see who’s participating and when their charity streams will be live:

May 8 (11:00am – 7:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/QueenE

(11:00am – 7:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/QueenE May 9 (8:00am – 2:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/cuppcaake

(8:00am – 2:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/cuppcaake May 10 (starts 4:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/flowervin

(starts 4:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/flowervin May 11 (6:00am – 12:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/RikuRikuRiku

(6:00am – 12:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/RikuRikuRiku May 12 (7:00pm – 11:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/fleeur

(7:00pm – 11:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/fleeur May 13 (9:00am – 3:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/elspeth

(9:00am – 3:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/elspeth May 14 (11:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/esl_alphacast

(11:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/esl_alphacast May 15 (5:00pm – 11:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/kidkerrigan

(5:00pm – 11:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/kidkerrigan May 16 (4:00pm – 8:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/lolirot

(4:00pm – 8:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/lolirot May 17 (2:00am – 6:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/angel20739

(2:00am – 6:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/angel20739 May 18 (6:00am – 2:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/HALtv

(6:00am – 2:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/HALtv May 19 (11:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/marvellous_li

(11:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/marvellous_li May 20 (12:00am – 4:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/rudeism

(12:00am – 4:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/rudeism May 21 (8:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/emongg

Twitch emotes are also available for those looking to show their support! Overwatch padre Jeff Kaplan himself sat down in a recent developer update video to discuss all of the ways gamers can participate: