Overwatch Player Creates Functioning Portal Gun in the Workshop

The Overwatch Workshop may be one of the best features the developers could have added to the already massively popular shooter. It allows players to tinker with their own custom game modes, heroes, weapons, and more by giving them access to some of the script that is used to develop the game. That said, we’ve already seen some pretty awesome creations from fans, but now one has gone and brought an element from another franchise. Somebody has created a functioning Portal gun within Overwatch, and now we kind of need it in the live game.

Twitter user “andygmb1” recently shared a video of their creation. Working together with another dedicated player, the two developed a working Portal gun that is certainly a sight to see. While they weren’t able to model the gun itself to look like the one from the popular franchise, they were able to tweak Symmetra’s abilities until they replicated the Portal effect. Check it out for yourself below.

For those hanging around the Overwatch Workshop, you can give it a go yourself. The code is BE2J7. Needless to say, this is definitely something many players would love to have in the game. Sure, it would make competitive play rather interesting, but just think of Total Mayhem with a Portal gun. Sounds like a good time to me. As it turns out, Blizzard is also a fan of the creation as they responded to the video above.

Indeed it is. Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, including what the Workshop is all about, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Would you love to see a Portal gun in Overwatch, even if it’s just a limited time event? What other video game weapons would work well in the Blizzard FPS? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

