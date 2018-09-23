‘Overwatch’ Player’s Reaper Skin Concept Would Be a Must-Buy

Overwatch has no shortage of skin ideas from fans and artists, but one creator’s Reaper skin concept is one that Reaper mains would have no problem buying on day one.

Created by art director, concept artist, and Overwatch fan Grigory Lebidko (via Dextero), the Ancient King Reaper skin concept is one that turns the duel-wielding Overwatch hero into a gold-clad king from the time of the pharaohs. Outfitted with an Egyptian look and weapons adorned with handguns, the Ancient King Reaper skin is one that Lebidko said he made in his spare time simply because he enjoys Overwatch.

“I’m a big fan of Blizzard games and Overwatch in particular, so I decided to try to make another fan skin in my spare time,” Lebidko said on his Art Station page that displayed the skin concept. “I chose one of my favorite characters – Reaper. I really like fantasy skin for Mercy, so I decided to do something in fantasy style too. Every time, looking at the Overwatch art and design, I learn something new for myself. I hope you will enjoy this one!”

Formerly a lead character concept artist for the MMO Skyforge and a freelance concept artist for Darksiders III, Libidko says this is the latest in his “Overfanart” series and hints that there are more skin concepts to come. He’s created more skin concepts in the past such as one for D.Va with the mech’s skin seen here and an out-of-mech pilot skin seen here. He’s also created not a skin concept but a model for Efi Oladele, a character from the Overwatch lore that’s best known for creating Orisa but isn’t actually a playable character herself.

ArtStation users comenting on the skin concept applauded Libidko for the design and asked for more to which he responded that he’d hopefully be doing another skin concept soon, though he didn’t give an idea of what hero the next one would be for. He said the he wasn’t sure how much time he’s spent on the skin since he didn’t count but said in his summary of the project that 23,500 polygons went into the creation of the skin.