Overwatch’s New Venice Escort Map Coming Soon, Archives Challenges Updated

The Retribution event in Blizzard’s Overwatch map is now live and players are excited to see the beginning of the end for Reaper and the crew and what became known as Blackwatch. The latest event is essentially a new animated short showcasing Reaper, McCree, Genji, and Moira as it represents a turning point in those heroes’ journey. Not only that, but the Brawl also gave players a chance to take to the streets of Venice, Italy and many are not ready to say goodbye to it when the event ends. Luckily, they won’t have to.

Overwatch Daddy Jeff Kaplan took to the game’s forums to reveal that the Venice escort map will be hitting PTR soon, within “a week or two.” Rialto, which a central place in Venice, Italy, will soon be available for all after it is successfully tested in the Public Test Realms, and will be the latest map to yell at your team to “get on the payload!”

In addition to the new area being open to all in the near future, the Overwatch Archives have officially been unlocked, and the first Challenge has been revealed. Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the new feature:

These weekly mission challenges will feature your favorite streamers and community personalities striving to prove who’s the best Blackwatch strike team in the world.

Cheer on your favorite streamers with their hand-picked squads as they compete against their rivals for the prize—four Retribution-themed bundles featuring a top-of-the-line MSI Gaming 27″ curved gaming monitor, MSI gaming peripherals, a Genji statue, and other gear… all of which they will give away to their viewers.

Each Wednesday we will reveal the new weekly challenge and teams will have until Sunday at 11:59 PT to play through the missions on Legendary mode and to post their highest scores. Scores will be submitted by tagging @PlayOverwatch on Twitter and using the hashtag #OverwatchArchives. Please note that all runs must be livestreamed or uploaded to YouTube and accompanied by a screenshot for the score submission to be valid.

Week 1 (April 11 – 15): Retribution Story Mode Challenge

For this challenge, teams will play Retribution as the original members of Blackwatch—Genji, McCree, Moira and Reyes—to escape a Talon facility with their lives and the highest score.

You can learn more about the challenges and the participating teams right here!