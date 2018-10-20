‘Overwatch’: Female Cosplaying Duo Takes On Roadhog and Junkrat

“It’s Roadhog time” as two cosplayers don the warpaint of Junkertown and tranform into Overwatch’s Roadhog and Junkrat from the hit Blizzard FPS through the power of cosplay.

The two cosplayers go under the name ‘ShockJockeyCosplay’ and the two sisters are no strangers to the wonderful world of Overwatch. Ally and Caitlin took the two heroes and made them their own in this incredible cosplay set found over on their Instagram! The Rip-Tire is definitely ready to roll, so check out their incredible creations below:

It’s Roadhog Time!

Jester Junkrat

Shark Bait Roadhog

Even More Cosplays!

But they definitely aren’t just limited to Overwatch! You can check out even more of their incredible cosplay sets over on their Instagram right here, as well as their Patreon to help support creators!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Overwatch's Halloween Terror 2018 event is live and fully available to enjoy from now until October 31st.


