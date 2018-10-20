‘Overwatch’: Female Cosplaying Duo Takes On Roadhog and Junkrat

“It’s Roadhog time” as two cosplayers don the warpaint of Junkertown and tranform into Overwatch’s Roadhog and Junkrat from the hit Blizzard FPS through the power of cosplay.
The two cosplayers go under the name ‘ShockJockeyCosplay’ and the two sisters are no strangers to the wonderful world of Overwatch. Ally and Caitlin took the two heroes and made them their own in this incredible cosplay set found over on their Instagram! The Rip-Tire is definitely ready to roll, so check out their incredible creations below:
Videos by ComicBook.com
It’s Roadhog Time!
View this post on Instagram
VOTE FOR OUR SATURDAY PAX COSPLAY ? head over to our FACEBOOK PAGE (facebook.com/shockjockeycosplay) to vote! We’ll be going in on Friday in casual clothes and on Sunday we’ll be wearing our NEW tracer and zarya cosplays! PLS DECIDE OUR SATURDAY COSPLAYS FOR US LOL ? @snaphappyian left @sean_pualic right #junkrat #femalejunkrat #junkratcosplay #Roadhog #femaleroadhog #roadhogcosplay #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #blizzard #videogame #handsomejack #handsomejackcosplay #timothylawrence #moonmoxxi #moonmoxxicosplay #moxxi #madmoxxi #madmoxxicosplay #borderlands #borderlandscosplay #borderlandsthepresequel #celshading #cosplay #shockjockeycosplay
Jester Junkrat
View this post on Instagram
PAX is one week away!!! Last year we made Jester Junkrat and Sharkbait Roadhog for PAX, this year we’re doing more Overwatch Legendary skins cosplays ?? we cant wait to show you guys! ?? ? @mumei101 #jesterjunkrat #junkrat #junkratcosplay #femalejunkrat #Roadhog #roadhogcosplay #femaleroadhog #sharkbaitroadhog #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #blizzard #videogame #cosplay #shockjockeycosplay #potg #playofthegame #highlightintro #fireinthehole #paxaus
View this post on Instagram
“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before!” ? We’re SO CLOSE to this year’s Halloween event!!! ? We’re going to be playing Overwatch NON STOP during October! Will you?? ? @snaphappyian #junkrat #femalejunkrat #junkratcosplay #jesterjunkrat #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #blizzard #videogame #cosplay #shockjockeycosplay
Shark Bait Roadhog
View this post on Instagram
It was so great getting to meet @lisadashy at PAX last year! Her Hayseed Junkrat cosplay is just incredible! ??? ? @mumei101 #junkrat #femalejunkrat #junkratcosplay #jesterjunkrat #hayseedjunkrat #Roadhog #femaleroadhog #roadhogcosplay #sharkbaitroadhog #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #blizzard #videogame #PAXAUS #paxaus2017 #cosplayer #cosplay #shockjockeycosplay
Even More Cosplays!
But they definitely aren’t just limited to Overwatch! You can check out even more of their incredible cosplay sets over on their Instagram right here, as well as their Patreon to help support creators!
As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2018 event is live and fully available to enjoy from now until October 31st. What are you most excited for to see with the latest event? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below with your dream picks! You can also check out our Game Hub for the Blizzard hit right here for more news, reviews, and even cosplay! It’s all Overwatch all the time!