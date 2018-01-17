Overwatch’s Blizzard World Map Has An Official Launch Date

We’ve been waiting for the longest time to romp our way through the play-land that is Blizzard World in Blizzard’s Overwatch, ever since it was initially announced back in November. Finally, though, we’ve got the date of when the park will be open for business.

Blizzard officially announced on its Twitter page today that Blizzard World will be making its way to Overwatch starting on January 23rd. You can see the tweet for yourself below, along with an image that shows a ticket that gains you entry into the park. (Note: you don’t actually need a ticket to enjoy it, just go in and have fun!)

Epic memories can only be made in an epic world… So, grab a ticket & join us for the GRAND OPENING of Blizzard World! Your adventure begins January 23 🎟️ https://t.co/PHG4qA7dfP pic.twitter.com/5W2o73qElc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2018

Here’s an idea of what you can expect from the new map, based on our previous article:

“See your favorite gaming memories come to life in Overwatch’s new hybrid map as you attack and defend the payload across Azeroth, Tristram, the Koprulu Sector, and beyond!”

StarCraft, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and more can all be seen reflected in the latest map and it honestly looks to be the most impressive one yet. With Junkertown still relatively new and the Halloween Terror event just wrapped up, it looks like Blizzard is making good on their promise to keep content fresh and alive for their fans. We kind of can’t wait to see Moira in action with all of the different nooks and crannies available…

“Blizzard World also offers a challenge with the way it is set up with being partially payload motivated, and partially assault. Naturally Kaplan joked that many players don’t know what the Payload is – which, many of the Overwatch players couldn’t help but to get a chuckle out of. Still, the map looks exciting and is sure to keep those looking for something new intuned with the world of Overwatch.”

So, yeah, we’ll be playing in the park soon enough. Mark your calendars!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.