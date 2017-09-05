Overwatch’s Summer Games Event Has Officially Gone Live

We've been talking about the return of the Summer Games in Overwatch for quite some time now, discussing the thrill of chasing after new skins and getting back into the spirit of Lucio Ball yet again. Well, good news, Overwatch fans – it's time!

Blizzard has announced that the 2017 Overwatch Summer Games are officially underway, meaning you not only get to play Lucio Ball all over again to your heart's content, but you also get to partake in getting some new skins for your character, which we've included a gallery of below. If Reaper's Bumblebee-style outfit isn't enough to get you warmed up, then perhaps Widowmaker's neat little bikini combo will. Hot!

The official trailer for the Summer Games can be found above, and the description for the added mode is as follows:

"This year, we're celebrating the spirit of competition with a new Lúcioball arena, leaderboards, and competitive play. Players can also unlock over 40 new seasonal items — including legendary skins like Winged Victory Mercy, Grillmaster: 76, and Lifeguard McCree—alongside all your favorite summer gear from last year.



So, put on some sunblock, turn up the volume...and let the games begin!"

Of course, the event is free for all of those that own a copy of Overwatch, and a new patch should be available for download today, so you can automatically hop into the action of the Summer Games without the need to jump through several hoops to activate them. That means less time messing around menus and more time getting the skins that you deserve. I mean, a Soldier: 76 Grillmaster?! We'd kill to have that in our collection.

The event will be going on over the next few days, so you've got plenty of opportunity to clean house, master your opponents in a few rounds of Lucio Ball and get the precious skins that you so rightly deserve. There's plenty to go around, with so many seasonal items up for grabs, and they'll definitely be worth the grind. We'll see you on the soccer field – lace up your shoes!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.