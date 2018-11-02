‘Overwatch’ Season 13 of Competitive Play Is Now Live

Ready to guard that payload and push through defenses like your life – and your ranking – depends on it? Season 13 of Overwatch’s Competitive Mode is now live and the perfect place to show off those skills and play alongside other fans of Blizzard’s FPS. “There’s glory to be won,” after all.

For those unfamiliar with how the Comp side of things works, Competitive Play unlocks for players once they achieve level 25. It’s the ultimate test of skills, dedication, and team work.

The team at Blizzard also offered a few tips about getting started and ranking up. “Before you can kick off your competitive career, every player must first complete 10 placement matches to obtain their initial skill rating,” the latest blog post from the company stated. “This rating will be a number between 1 and 5000, with higher values indicating a greater skill level. Players will also be assigned a tier based on their rating—Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, or Grandmaster—and climbing into the next tier is possible as you improve.”

Skill ratings and tier icons will be viewable at the beginning of each match, allowing players to gauge the battlefield before going in. But it’s not just bragging rights that make this mode enjoyable, it’s the rewards.

Blizzard added, “In addition to experiencing the thrill of victory, players can also unlock unique rewards through Competitive Play. Anyone who completes their placement matches during a season will receive a special spray and player icon. If you are placed within the Top 500 players on your platform (and in your region) at the end of the season, you’ll receive an extra player icon and animated spray.”

So what’s new with the latest season? Check out the update notes below:

Competitive Team Deathmatch

Lock and load as your favorite dueling heroes in our newest Competitive Play mode: Team Deathmatch! This 4v4 format pits players against each other in a battle for survival—first team to 30 points wins the match. Group up with your friends or get matched with similarly-skilled players to climb tiers and earn rewards. The three-week season is already underway so be sure to play before time runs out!

Torbjörn Reforged

After an extensive rework, Torbjörn’s ready to return to the fray for his first full Competitive Play season. The changes to his weapons and abilities increase his effectiveness in a wider range of situations while preserving the identity of the hero. He no longer relies on a scrap system, his turret is easier to deploy, and we’ve replaced the Armor Pack ability with Overload—a powerful self-buff—and transformed Molten Core into a powerful new area denial ultimate ability.

ABILITIES Rivet Gun Torbjörn fires rivets at long range or ejects molten metal from his gun in a short, close-range burst Forge Hammer This multipurpose hammer repairs turrets and, in a pinch, can also be used as a weapon. Deploy Turret Torbjörn deploys a self-building turret which automatically tracks and attacks enemies. Overload Torbjörn gains additional armor as well as improved attack, movement, and reload speed for a brief period. Molten Core Torbjörn creates pools of molten slag that deal massive, sustained damage (plus bonus damage to armor), and can prevent enemies from moving through key locations.



Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.