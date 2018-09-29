‘Overwatch’ Players Have Concerns Over NSFW Character Noises

Overwatch’s “I’m not a dwarf” Torbjorn recently underwent some major changes during Blizzard’s most recent patch, but it seems like some of the differences sound less like dying a horrible death and more like making babies.
In the video above, courtesy of YouTube channel ‘CryBox7 Overwatch,’ shows off what some of the heroes sound like when getting blasted with Torbz new Ultimate. Since the attack itself involves molten lava pretty much at the hero’s face, some are wondering why it sounds like they’re not having that bad of a time after all.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Take a listen in the video above and listen for yourself. If you’re at work, put on headphones. You’ll thank us later.
We’re not sure if Blizzard is aware of this unintentional (or maybe it was intentional, we’re trying not to judge) sound reception, but they haven’t mentioned anything as of yet. What they have mentioned is his recent changes, which the dev team describes as:
“Torbjörn was initially designed to be a specialized hero, intended to be a strong defensive option due to his armor-generating capabilities and ability to control areas with his turret. However, the scrap collecting and Armor Pack mechanics have proven to cause problematic gameplay issues through their feast or famine nature. In order to make the hero more flexible in a wide variety of situations, we’ve removed the scrap system, made the turret much easier to deploy, replaced the Armor Pack ability with Overload—a powerful self-buff—and transformed Molten Core into a powerful new area denial ultimate ability.”
For a full outline of his rework, check out the official patch notes below:
- General
- Reduced the size of Torbjörn’s head hit volume by 10%
- Rivet Gun
- Primary Fire
- Projectile speed increased from 60 to 70 per second
- Reload time reduced from 2.2 to 2 seconds
- Turret targets enemy hit by primary fire
- Alternate Fire
- Recovery lowered from 0.8 to 0.6 seconds
- Damage per shot lowered from 150 to 125
- Reload time reduced from 2.2 to 2 seconds
- Spread randomization readjusted
- Forge Hammer
- Radius increased to align with Quick Melee
- Deploy Turret
- Now a thrown projectile
- Automatically builds over three seconds
- No longer has different levels
- Same damage output as previous level 2 turret
- Maximum health reduced from 300 to 250
- Now incurs a 5 second cooldown when deployed
- Now incurs a 10 second cooldown when destroyed in combat
- No longer able to deploy a new turret if it’s in combat
- While the turret is firing
- If the turret has taken damage within three seconds
- Now able to destroy turret using the Interact input
- Now will complete self-building once deployed, even if Torbjörn is eliminated
- New Ability: Overload
- Replaces Armor Pack
- Lasts for 5 seconds (12 second cooldown)
- Temporarily grants 150 armor
- Increases attack, movement, and reload speed by 30%
- New Ultimate: Molten Core
- Switches weapon from Rivet Gun to his claw arm
- Lasts 6 seconds
- Fire up to 10 molten globules that create damage pools where they land for 10 seconds
- Bounces off walls and ceilings until coming into contact with the ground
- Base damage is 130
- Damage increases from 130 to 190 against enemies who have armor
- Heroes affected by armor: Bastion, Brigitte, D.Va, Orisa, Reinhardt, Torbjörn, Winston, Wrecking Ball
- Heroes who can grant armor to their allies: Brigitte
Anway, we’re scarred for life and now so are you! You’re welcome! Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.