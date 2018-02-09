Sombra is the Next Overwatch Hero Slated for a Rework

Sombra is the Overwatch anti-hero that plays both sides beautifully, but though her place in lore is fascinating – her place in-game is a little less noteworthy. Marked as an offensive character, her DPS (damage per second) is noticeably less than that of her counterparts in the same class such as gun daddy Soldier 76 and the British cutie Tracer. Because this hero doesn’t really fit with her class, Blizzard has announced that she’s next up in the line of character reworks.

Geoff Goodman, the principal designer for the hit FPS from Blizzard, has confirmed that the hacking badass is due for a few changes of her own. Those changes players can see for themselves in the upcoming Overwatch PTR update that is coming soon.

She’s not the only one getting a rework, but she is a huge focus. This is what Goodman had to say in a recent forum post over at Blizzard:

A few changes that are being worked on accidentally found their way into the most recent patch. This is unintentional and we’re working on removing these.

We’re planning on putting up a new PTR soon that has these changes (and more), so consider this a sneak peak.

Here are the complete changes (so far) for Sombra that we are looking to test out soon:

No longer gains ult from health pack healing

Weapon Spread decreased by 10%

Hacking speed increased from 0.8s to 0.65s

Hacking will disable more abilities. Basically any ability that requires a button press will also be disabled. Here is a list: Genji – Double Jump/Wall Climb Pharah – Hover Jets Hanzo – Wall Climb Lucio – currently running Crossfade song will be disabled Mercy – Angelic Descent



“The idea here is to take some power out of her ult (and awkwardness of ult gain through health packs), and give her more power and usefulness in the rest of her kit.”

Seeing the potential changes to her hacking ability will be interesting. As a Lucio main myself, her ultimate can seem a bit unbalanced in a match so seeing the team address that will be interesting to say the least. There’s no set date yet for when the upcoming rework will happen other than the vague “soon.” With the Lunar New Year event going on now, and a huge patch slated for this week, we can only assume that it would occur no earlier than next week in PTR.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.