Overwatch September 4 Update Includes Major Hero Nerfs, Patch Notes Revealed

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch update across all platforms -- Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One -- alongside the official patch notes for the update. Unlike some recent updates, September 4's update is pretty minor, though it does feature some relatively notable changes to Roadhog and Torbjorn in particular.

Beyond some hero changes, shotgun patterns no longer apply random rotation, which will impact six different heroes in the game. According to Blizzard, the reasoning behind this tweak is to make the shotgun more reliable by giving the player more control over the weapon.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for yourself, courtesy of Blizzard:

PATCH NOTES:

- Experimental Mode -

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance updates. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

- General -

Shotgun patterns no longer apply random rotation. This will affect the following heroes: Ashe Doomfist D.Va Reaper Roadhog Torbjörn Developer Comments: We’re making weapons that utilize shotgun patterns more reliable by removing the random rotation applied to each shot. Individual pellets within the shot will still have a tiny amount of variance to their firing angle for the sake of the shotgun weapon feel, but this change will provide significantly more control over aiming these weapons.





- Roadhog -

Scrap Gun (General) Projectile damage reduced from 7 to 6 (150 total per shot)

Developer Comments: When combined with the changes to shotgun patterns, we’re looking to keep Roadhog’s Chain Hook combo reliable, but not overly powerful against heroes with higher health pools.



- Torbjorn -

Rivet Gun (Secondary Fire) Recovery increased from 0.6 to 0.8 seconds (Secondary Fire) Damage increased from 10.5 to 12.5 per projectile (125 total per shot)

Developer Comments: This change to Torbjörn’s secondary fire is aimed at giving it a stronger role at close range. We’re hoping this change allows each shot to feel more impactful , since it has a larger burst. To keep this change in line, we’ve also reduced the damage-per-second.

Overwatch is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the game -- including news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.