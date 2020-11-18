Overwatch Adding New Feature to Encourage Nice Players

✖

Overwatch is officially making a significant change to its queuing system by adding something called a "priority pass." Essentially, players that go into flex queue can earn priority passes. Flex queue, if you're not familiar, is basically the system that tries to make players into any possible role as needed. The point is to make sure there is a healthy mix of roles available in the video game. These passes can then be used to basically sign up for "priority" in a given role.

"If you win your game while you're in the flex queue, you'll earn even more priority passes than if you would if you lost," Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan says in the recent developer update about this. "Now if you lose, you're still going to get some priority passes, if you win you're going to earn a lot. You can bank up to 40 priority passes, and this is a number that might change."

You can check out Kaplan talking about priority passes, new Symmetra content, and more Overwatch updates below:

Group up with game director Jeff Kaplan as he discusses Symmetra's brand new short story and event, along with changes to Overwatch's queueing system and Replay Viewer. 📺 : https://t.co/hYiEvn6EJL pic.twitter.com/miDyRvAMkG — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 16, 2020

Overwatch is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

