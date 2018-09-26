This ‘Overwatch’ Widowmaker Cosplay Brings the Sniper to Life

The world of cosplay is one that has grown so much in recent years, and it’s a phenomenal microcosm bursting with creativity and imagination. With Blizzard’s Overwatch continuing to show off their amazing community, it’s not surprising that the popular FPS has spawned some incredible cosplays for its incredible heroes and this Widowmaker rendition is a perfect example of that.

The cosplayer in question is Alyson Tabbitha and I’ve been following her on social media for awhile now and have yet to NOT be astounded by her work. As a huge Anne Rice fan, her Lestat de Lioncourt cosplay is what got me into her work, but from there it’s been one hell of a ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With such an exquisite attention to detail to her craft, it’s easy the deadly sniper in the real world thanks to Tabbitha. Widowmaker is the anti-hero assassin from Blizzard’s Overwatch and the sniper has a French grace to her that makes it easy to forget that she’s in fact a cold-hearted killer. With a tragic backstory and a bleak future, Tabbitha did a phenomenal job at not only capturing the skintone perfectly, but the pose and armor as well! You can almost hear her taunting you before landing that headshot …

And one silly one, because come on – It’s Alyson:

To see more of Alyson Tabbitha’s amazing work (and trust me, there are TONS), please visit her on social media here, as well as her Patreon!