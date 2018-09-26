This ‘Overwatch’ Widowmaker Cosplay Brings the Sniper to Life

The world of cosplay is one that has grown so much in recent years, and it’s a phenomenal microcosm bursting with creativity and imagination. With Blizzard’s Overwatch continuing to show off their amazing community, it’s not surprising that the popular FPS has spawned some incredible cosplays for its incredible heroes and this Widowmaker rendition is a perfect example of that.
The cosplayer in question is Alyson Tabbitha and I’ve been following her on social media for awhile now and have yet to NOT be astounded by her work. As a huge Anne Rice fan, her Lestat de Lioncourt cosplay is what got me into her work, but from there it’s been one hell of a ride.
#TalonWidowmaker here! 🕷️💙🕸️💋 . The full tutorials for the makeup and full costume (made by me) are posted for my patrons! & I’m currently working on my Rikku tutorial! New tutorials showing how I do my costume so you can learn to do it too, posted every month! 😄 . Gun prop by: @habiteer_workshop . Eyeshadow from @surrealmakeup . Colored contacts from @uniqso . . #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #widowmakercosplay #talonwidowmakercosplay
With such an exquisite attention to detail to her craft, it’s easy the deadly sniper in the real world thanks to Tabbitha. Widowmaker is the anti-hero assassin from Blizzard’s Overwatch and the sniper has a French grace to her that makes it easy to forget that she’s in fact a cold-hearted killer. With a tragic backstory and a bleak future, Tabbitha did a phenomenal job at not only capturing the skintone perfectly, but the pose and armor as well! You can almost hear her taunting you before landing that headshot …
Here’s some more #TalonWidowmaker from #overwatch! Currently working on Symmetra, will post updates soon! 🙂 . Full costume, wig, & makeup by me! ~ @AlysonTabbitha . Photog: @amaitofuu ! Photo available as a print! 🤗🖨️ . . All fabrics used from the @YayaHan @cosplayfabrics line sold at Jo-Ann fabric and Craft Stores! I used -Matte white 4 way strech for the shirt -Matte grey stretch for the pants and painted the lighter part. — Hexagon fabric for the side leg panels and poked holes in it with a hole puncher. -Black ultrapreme sewn over craft foam for all the belts and straps. . All the armor was made with craft foam! So happy to have this alternative to Widows original skin! lol . . #widowmakercosplay #widowmaker #widowmakertalon #overwatchcosplay #cosplay #overwatchwidowmaker #talonwidowmakercosplay #blizzardgames #blizzardcosplay
Cosplay/makeup made & worn by me! @AlysonTabbitha Photo by: @davidlovephotog Gun prop designed and 3D printed by: @fntsmn ! Sorry for lack of post guys! I’m busy finishing up with moving! My new place has much more creative space and freedom than before so I plan to pump out more content and cosplay tutorials soon!! And although I’m super excited for all the new projects planned for this year (2017), my highlight project of 2016 was definitely Widowmaker! ^_^ I also just want to give a huge shoutout to @cosplayfabrics for their beautiful 4-Way Ultrapreme, and carbon fiber Fabric from the @yayahan line available at @joann_stores ! It was so amazing to work with for this costume and holds up so well through all the wear I put it through! I hope to replace the purple fabric with something from CosplayFabrics.com in the future so I can be fully happy with this costume & quality! You can tell their fabrics were made with cosplayers in mind, and many other fabrics I’ve worked with just don’t compare!
And one silly one, because come on – It’s Alyson:
To see more of Alyson Tabbitha’s amazing work (and trust me, there are TONS), please visit her on social media here, as well as her Patreon!