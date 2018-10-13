‘Overwatch’: New Winter Wonderland Junkrat Skin Seemingly Leaked

With BlizzCon around the corner, the Blizzard-related leaks are starting to spill out and surface on fan forums across the Internet. The latest leak, or should I say possible leak, involves Blizzard’s popular team-based shooter, Overwatch, and one of its heroes, Junkrat.

Some observant fans believe they have discovered what Junkrat’s Winter Wonderland skin will look like this year, thanks to a t-shirt on Blizzard’s official store that only BlizzCon passholders can see.

The spot comes way of Reddit (via Dexerto), and features a red holiday shirt featuring Zenyatta in his Nutcracker skin, and Odette Widowmaker on his left side and the in-question Junkrat skin on the right.

The skin appears to be a play on the “Rat King” from the Nutcracker musical, and is surely real. I mean, why else would it be on a shirt in the Blizzard Store if it wasn’t an actual skin coming to the game?

Commentators on the Reddit post seem to agree, and point out, that, if real, it’s our first look at a Winter Wonderland 2018 skin.

If the new skin is real, and it likely is, players can expect to see it sometime this December when Winter Wonderland, the game’s winter seasonal event, launches.

Judging by the look of the skin, it will be of Legendary quality, and a must have for all Junkrat players, except for cheap Junkrat players, like myself.

As always, all reports, leaks, rumors, etc., should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the only thing you can take to the bank is an official reveal or confirmation. That said, the evidence that this is indeed a real skin coming to the game later this year is pretty strong, so perhaps just reserve the tiniest grain of salt.

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch port, though, Blizzard has teased in the past one could come.

As you may know, the game is currently celebrating the Halloween season with a set of special skins. To check these out, as well as for more news on the shooter, click here.