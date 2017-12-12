Overwatch Winter Wonderland Event Live, New Trailer And Every Skin Revealed!

It’s time to get into the festive spirit with the hit FPS from Blizzard, Overwatch. The event is now live bringing with it new skins, and new trailer, and a brutal new Mei event fitting for Ice Satan herself. You can see the brand new launch trailer in the video below, as well as check out every holiday-themed skin available now! Can we just take a second to appreciate that new Sombra look – because WOW.

Mei’s Snowball offensive will also be making a comeback, as well as the newly announced Mei’s Yeti Hunt. What better way to celebrate winter than with Ice Satan herself (kidding … sort of). The new brawl will bit five Meis against one epically hulked out Winston. That in itself should give a hint that he’s one of the characters getting a new skin, as well.

“In this brawl, Mei’s Endothermic Blaster no longer unleashes a stream of frost or shoots icicles. Instead, it’s been modified to fire a single, super-powered snowball. Taking down an enemy only takes one hit, but a miss can be costly. Once your weapon is empty, your enemies will have the advantage as you search for the nearest snow pile to reload, so don’t forget to cover your retreat with ice walls and cryo-freeze to block their attacks—and when the battle starts to heat up, you can activate Mei’s Ultimate, which turns her blaster into a semi-automatic snowball launcher, allowing you to fire continuously as your enemies scatter.”

Between the new skins, emotes, portraits, and mode – it’s a good time of year to jump back into the world of Overwatch and all of its unique heroes! The Winter Wonderland event is live now and will run until January 2nd.