Overwatch’s Year of the Dog Event Kicks Off the Lunar New Year Next Week

Last year’s Year of the Rooster event introduced a unique – and fun – event for Overwatch fans to enjoy. So why not bring it back for seconds?

Blizzard confirmed that it will once again host a Lunar New Year event for the hit multiplayer game, but with a minor change. The game will now introduce the Year of the Dog, instead of the Rooster, and it’ll be kicking off on Thursday, February 8.

This follows the Chinese zodiac, which notes that 2018 is the year of the dog, so the change makes sense. That said, Blizzard didn’t detail just what all would be included in the mode.

More than likely, we’ll see the return of several themed outfits that were popular with the game last year, including special skins for the likes of Hanzo, Mei and other game characters. There’s also a good chance we’ll see a new mode that revolves around dogs, just like last year’s Capture the Rooster mode did.

The trailer for the mode is below, along with the following message: “Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Dog! Lunar New Year returns February 8.”

This could very well lead into more themed Overwatch content to come in the months ahead, and the possible introduction of new content, including, you guessed it, Heroes.

For now, though, players can jump in and join the fun of Year of the Dog, which should last for a few weeks before Blizzard introduces the next themed event to come down the line.

So if you didn’t capture all the outfits you wanted in Year of the Rooster last year, this is a good chance to clean house on new ones that will be introduced. Here’s hoping some of the classics come back as well, for the fans that missed them the first time around.

The company should reveal more from this event next week, so we’ll keep you notified once more details become available.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.