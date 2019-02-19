‘Overwatch’s New Paris Map is Now Live

The Paris map has been hanging around in Overwatch‘s Public Test Realm for the past three weeks, but Blizzard Entertainment has finally brought it to the live game.

That’s right, Overwatch players will now be able to carry out their battle across part of the most romantic city on Earth. The new assault map offers a bounty of beautiful art and scenery to enjoy. That is, of course, when you aren’t too busy avoiding the enemy team.

Bon voyage! 🇫🇷 Your journey to Paris begins NOW on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/gwPjjbjRP6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2019

According to Blizzard, here’s more on Overwatch‘s new Paris map:

“Begin your journey at the Cabaret Luna, where the velvety alto voice of preeminent diva Luna charms movie stars, revolutionaries, locals, and tourists alike. After the encore, step outside to see the sights and seize victory. Artisanal shops line the streets as you approach the first point, so duck in to sample a macaron or escape enemy fire. Battle through alleys and corridors before clashing with your foes on the banks of the Seine. Once you establish dominance over your adversaries, make your way to Maison Marat and deliver the coup-de-grâce.”

Not much else accompanied the Paris map in this patch, save for a handful of bug fixes for the Game Browser and Custom Games. In addition to this, “non-recoverable health, shields, and armor are now consumed before recoverable health, shields, and armor.”

As it is with all new maps that make their way to Overwatch, it will be two weeks before they appear in Competitive play. This should give players plenty of time to become acquainted with their new surroundings.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read all about the bug fixes that were included with the latest patch right here.

What do you think about Overwatch's new Paris map? Did you get a chance to try it out in the PTR, or have you been waiting for it to arrive in the live game?