Pac-Man Games Going to Be Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Pac-Man has seen a major resurgence in popularity, and this new promotion from Xbox Game Pass will be perfect for fans of the yellow puck. As part of the Free Play Days, several Pac-Man games will be free to play over the weekend. Sadly, this does not include the newly released Shadow Labyrinth, the unique Metroidvania take on the iconic gaming figure. But it does include three delightful games that offer some of the best of Pac-Man. As these are only free for a limited time, players can check them out and then decide if they are worth a purchase afterward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend’s Free Play Days games on Xbox are Pac-Man Museum, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Chomp. These games will be free to play beginning on August 21st until August 24th. Each offers a different way to experience Pac-Man and is perfect for fans of the series.

Pac-Man Museum is a bundle that includes 14 different Pac-Man games. Classic Pac-Man is more playable through this collection, and many titles even offer multiplayer. As you play, new items can be earned that allow you to customize your arcade as you see fit. Those who grew up with Pac-Man can relive many nostalgic titles with Pac-Man Museum.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is a remake of the original Pac-Man World. This 3D platformer now offers enhanced visuals and fine-tuned mechanics that make it perfect for modern platforms. Play as Pac-Man in a thrilling 3D adventure as you combat ghosts, solve environmental puzzles, and more. With Pac-Man World Re-Pac 2 due to release on September 25th, this is an excellent way to prepare for its launch.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Chomp is a unique twist on the classic experience. Face off against 64 other players in this battle royale spin-off. Traverse interconnected mazes and use both Power Pellets and abilities to defeat the competition. Different modes and missions offer an incentive to keep playing and become the best Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Chomp player in the maze.

Xbox Game Pass players can take advantage of these games’ current free status. Once the Free Play Days event ends, these games will need to be purchased to continue playing. They are often on sale, so if you are interested, you can always wait for one of these sales before picking up your next Pac-Man game.

Will you be hanging out with Pac-Man this weekend or playing something else?