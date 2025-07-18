Shadow Labyrinth Metacritic Score Revealed for New Take on Pac-Man

Shadow Labyrinth turned heads when it debuted thanks to its peculiar twist on Pac-Man. It first appeared in a bizarre episode of Amazon’s Secret Level and was only later revealed to be based on the game. Now that Shadow Labyrinth is finally out, reviews have begun rolling out to give players an idea of what they can expect in this eat or be eaten Metroidvania.

Metacritic has Shadow Labyrinth scored at 74 at the time of writing, giving it a generally favorable review. It manages to successfully combine classic Metroidvania elements with elements from Pac-Man to create a wholly unique game. Reviews are still coming in, but early reviews seem to indicate Shadow Labyrinth is a game worth grabbing for Metroidvania fans, especially as they wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Reviews praised many aspects of the game. One notable area was the controls, with the protagonist’s movements and responsiveness feeling good. Others enjoyed the bizarre atmosphere of the game, its originality, and the variety of the world. Finally, while the game was considered brutal, its challenge was overall enjoyable by many reviewers.

shadow labyrinth gameplay.

However, some did not feel the experiment was successful in combining Pac-Man with a Metroidvania. Reviews pointed out that much of the appeal of the game was its weird premise and that combining the two did not actually enhance the game. As a result, Shadow Labyrinth has been labeled as a fine enough Metroidvania game that did not meet expectations.

Shadow Labyrinth is available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is priced at $29.99 and offers a Deluxe Edition for $39.99. The Deluxe Edition of Shadow Labyrinth includes the game as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack. Though with patience, fans may be able to pick the game up on sale at a later date.