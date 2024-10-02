Palworld Mobile Game Coming from PUBG Developer

A mobile version of Palworld has been announced, and will be made in collaboration with Krafton and developer PUBG Studios. Revealed in a press release from Krafton, the mobile game will "faithfully reinterpret and implement the original's main fun elements to fit the mobile environment." As of this writing, few details have been revealed about the licensing agreement between the two companies. Given the fact that the console and PC versions of Palworld were just released this year, it's probably a safe bet that development on mobile is in the early stages, and won't see release for some time.

A mobile version of Palworld isn't too surprising. Shortly after the game's release in January, Pocketpair warned players about knock-off mobile games that started to appear on both the App Store and Google Play. Clearly, there was an interest in a mobile version from the start! Pocketpair is a relatively small developer though, which probably made a mobile version a lower priority over continuing to build on the current game. Given Krafton's experience with mobile games, that probably made them an ideal partner.

At this time, we don't know if the mobile version of Palworld will be its own unique experience, or if we can expect to see the current game ported over to iOS and Android. That's not out of the realm of possibility, given the fact that AAA games like Resident Evil 7 have made the leap to mobile, and it's possible we could even see some kind of cloud saving with Palworld's PC and console versions. That's all just conjecture right now, but hopefully more details will be revealed soon.

Palworld made its debut on Xbox and Steam back in January, and has been a massive success story since. The game has sold more than 15 million copies on Steam alone, and has seen massive interest through Xbox Game Pass. A version for PlayStation 5 was also released late last month. It remains to be seen whether Palworld can maintain its early momentum, but developer Pocketpair has made a number of efforts to build on the game's current success. In addition to this partnership with Krafton, Pocketpair started a joint venture in July with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex, which plans "to expand and develop new businesses associated with the hit game."

