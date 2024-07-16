Resident Evil 7 Sales are Awful on Apple Devices

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the latest game in the series to make the jump to Apple devices, releasing on the App Store at the start of this month. While it’s still pretty early, it seems things aren’t off to a great start. In a new report for Mobile Gamer, the outlet looked at estimated profits for Resident Evil 7 obtained from Appmagic. According to that report, the game has only made $28,140, which is the figure before Apple’s profit. With the game currently priced at $19.99, the outlet estimates that under 2,000 people have purchased the game since July 2nd.

News of the game’s underperformance follows a report from Mobile Gamer last month that a number of AAA games have been struggling to find an audience on iOS devices. While iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might be able to handle games like Resident Evil 7, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and the remake of Resident Evil 4, there hasn’t been a lot of interest from users. These are all games that have been critically-acclaimed on console, but there are several potential reasons they’re failing on mobile. It’s possible people just don’t want to experience bigger games on a small screen, or that the games are simply too expensive on a platform where people are used to free-to-play options.

Mobil Gamer has speculated that Apple could be luring companies like Capcom and Ubisoft with generous deals to bring AAA games to iOS, but there’s no way of knowing for certain. It would make sense, as Apple has used the presence of these games to showcase the power of the current iPhone and iPad models. However, if they aren’t offering some kind of incentive, it remains to be seen how long it will be financially feasible for companies like Capcom and Ubisoft to continue supporting Apple products.

While it might not make sense for Capcom to keep pumping out games on iOS, we know of at least one more game in the Resident Evil series that will be coming to the platform. Capcom previously announced a port of 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake, which will be released sometime this year. At this time, an official release date has not been announced.

