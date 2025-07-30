New Palworld Update Gives Players an Even Tougher Boss to Beat

The exciting Palworld x Terraria crossover brought in a ton of new content to Palworld. Fans got to enjoy new equipment and explore a new Terraria-themed dungeon. But for those who love a good raid, the addition of the Moon Lord boss was no doubt the highlight. Now, PocketPair is delivering an even steeper challenge for players. Today’s Palworld update fixes bugs and brings in balance adjustments. But that’s not all. The latest patch also adds an even tougher version of the Moon Lord for gamers to contend with.

The latest Palworld update is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. It is mostly focused on adjustments for existing mechanics, balance tweaks, and bug fixes. That said, Palworld players will also be able to take on a new, higher-tier boss battle with the Moon Lord. If you and your Pals have been hoping for a bigger challenge, this new raid will no doubt deliver.

Other adjustments include the addition of more fishing spots. Expeditions will also offer more rewards if you send an overpowered Pal, rather than simply having the total time reduced. Legendary blueprints will also drop more frequently from Terraia dungeon chests, and raid boss rewards will be more generous even for players who didn’t deal direct damage. In all, this is a pretty big patch considering it’s not a major update. There are a whole host of minor bug fixes that should smooth things out nicely in Palworld going forward.

Palworld Patch Notes for v0.6.4

To see every bug fix and mechanic adjustment in today’s Palworld update, check out the official patch notes from PocketPair below:

New Content

Added a more powerful version of Moon Lord! Moon Lord [Master]! Gather new Celestial Sigil [Master] to face this terrifying foe!



Mechanic Adjustments

Summoned Pals no longer deal damage when bumping into neutral, non-hostile Pals.

Sending an overpowered Pal team on an expedition no longer reduces the expedition time, but instead increases the quantity of rewards.

Summoned Pals are returned to the player’s party upon player death.

Enemies will no longer respawn when their bases are cleared (Enemy-built bases – Not static camps).

Death markers on the map will now be displayed above base icons.

The amount of fish shadows at a fishing spot will now persist even if the player leaves.

Additional fishing spots have been added around the world.

Adjusted the UI messaging for when the player can’t afford to buy Pals from NPCs.

Adjusted the interaction logic for opening and closing cages in enemy bases, which was sometimes unresponsive depending on the camera angle.

Adjusted the building restriction radius around the expedition station.

Items bought from the Flea Market can no longer exceed one stack per purchase.

Fixed the behavior of the Homing Sphere Launcher.

Balance Adjustments

Fixed an issue where the partner skill “Trigger Happy” had unintendedly high power.

Increased the drop rate of legendary blueprints from the chests at the end of the Terraria dungeon.

Adjusted the selling price of the Terraria monsters.

Added Heat Resistance Lv1 / Cold Resistance Lv1 to Hallowed Plate Mail.

Adjusted the breeding results when using Eye of Cthulhu.

Changed the raid boss reward logic so that players can receive rewards even if they didn’t deal direct damage to the boss.

Increased the drop quantity of “Ancient Civilization Parts” from certain Alpha Pals.

Increased the amount of Overheat Rifle ammo crafted from 5 to 10. ・Increased swimming speed for some Pals.

Adjusted the map placement of certain mission NPCs so that they can be accessed by players at more appropriate levels.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where mission progress was lost or would not progress.

Fixed an issue where Pals in dimensional storage would disappear.

Upon dying inside the Terraria Dungeon, the player’s items and Pals are now dropped in front of the dungeon entrance.

Bug Fixes