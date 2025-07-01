Palworld Creator’s Horror Game Casts Big Baldur’s Gate 3 & Final Fantasy Stars in Lead Role

Many gamers were surprised when PocketPair, the developer and publisher behind cute critter survival game Palworld, unveiled their new project. Dead Take is a psychological horror game set within a haunting mansion. While there’s no release date on the horizon just yet, Surgent and PocketPair have offered a few teasers to get fans excited. And now, they’ve unveiled a surprising take on the game’s lead role – two well-known actors who portray two versions of the same main character.

Dead Take unveiled big news today, showing gamers a first look at two iconic voice actors taking on the role of Willie. Neil Newbon, best known for portraying Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, joins Ben Starr, known for the role of Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI, will both star in Dead Take. The actors will portray Vinny Monroe and Chase Lowry, two characters who represent different facets of the terrifying Willie. The teaser trailer shows both actors stepping into their roles, and it is appropriately haunting indeed.

Ben Starr as Willie and Neil Newbon as Willie.

Both Newbon and Starr have attracted big fan bases thanks to their charismatic roles as video game voice actors. Both recently appeared in the star-studded “date your furniture” game, Date Everything. Now, it looks like they’ll both be stepping into a more scary role as they portray Willie in the upcoming horror game from the Palworld publisher.

What is Dead Take About?

In Dead Take, players explore a large, empty mansion in search of their friend Vinny. You arrive on the scene following a big party the night before, and it’s eerie to see how empty the mansion appears. It features an abandoned film set, a broken home cinema, and other haunting scenery. Players will piece together various clues, such as USB drives and memory cards featuring videos that look to star Ben Starr and Neil Newborn in the flesh.

The game features commentary on the film industry, as players “discover a side of the entertainment industry only discussed in whispers.” But it seems the gamer may be playing a part of their own as the cryptic final message in the game’s description notes, “There’s only one way to guarantee your success: feed me something real.” This same tagline also appeared in the game’s first cryptic teaser trailer, which showed off some scenery of the mansion interspersed with cuts of that message.

As for gameplay itself, Dead Take is a single-player puzzle game that has some escape room-esque vibes from early footage. From the looks of it, players will explore the mansion and collect clues in a first-person format that seems like a creepier take on the beloved Nancy Drew games. The Steam page has been updated with a ton of footage featuring its stars since the big reveal, so there’s plenty more to check out there if you want to see Newbon and Starr in action.

This terrifying new game from PocketPair and Surgent Studios will initially release for PC via Steam. There’s no specific release date for the game just yet, but it is available to Wishlist if you want to stay in the loop for future teasers and news.