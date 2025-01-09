Palworld Developer Brings Its First Game to Nintendo Switch

Over the last year, Pocketpair’s profile has greatly grown. The developer has made a lot of headlines for its work on Palworld, but that’s not the first game the developer ever released. That honor belongs to a game called Overdungeon, a “roguelike x tower defense x card game,” as Pocketpair describes it. The game has been available on Steam since 2019, and it currently holds a “mostly positive” rating among the platform’s users. More than five years later, Overdungeon has now been released on Nintendo Switch, marking the first time it has ever been made available on a console.

While Overdungeon might not be as exciting as a Palworld release on Switch, the game should hold a lot of appeal for fans of deck-building games like Slay the Spire. The Steam reviews for Overdungeon feature a lot of positive comparisons between the two games, and it will be interesting to see whether Switch users embrace this one. The game is currently priced at $14.99 on the eShop, and a Switch trailer can be found below.

The release of Overdungeon on Switch is somewhat surprising given the strained relationship between Nintendo and Pocketpair. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced a joint lawsuit against Pocketpair last year over Palworld. The two companies have claimed that Pocketpair’s game “infringes multiple patent rights,” including one centered around the use of Poke Balls. Interestingly enough, Pocketpair made a change to Palworld last month that alters the way Pals are summoned from Pal Spheres, making it a lot less like Pokemon. At this time, we don’t know if this is a sign that Pocketpair is trying to reach compromises with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, or if we can expect further changes in the future.

While Pocketpair sounded optimistic about the possibility of releasing Palworld on a Nintendo system prior to the lawsuit, it seemed there might be a strained relationship between the companies. And yet, a Pocketpair developed game can now be purchased on Switch. A lot of Switch users probably didn’t have that one on their 2025 bingo cards, but here we are. That having been said, Nintendo has never seemed too strict about what gets released on the Switch eShop, given the sheer number of knock-offs and cheap junk some companies have released. It’s also possible this was in the works before the lawsuit was filed.

Now that Overdungeon is on Switch, it remains to be seen whether we might see additional games from the developer. Craftopia would seem like a possibility, or even Palworld itself. That would be a pretty surprising ending to the lawsuit controversy, but if Pocketpair can make enough changes to get the lawsuit dropped, and Nintendo is willing to allow the company’s games on the eShop, it could be a possibility on Switch 2.

