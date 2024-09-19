A Pokemon vs. Palworld Timeline Leading Up to the Lawsuit

This week, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced a joint lawsuit against Pocketpair, the developer of Palworld. The lawsuit alleges that Pocketpair's game infringes on Nintendo's patents, though it does not make clear which patents those might be. While the timing itself was a bit surprising, fans of the Pokemon franchise expected that Palworld's existence might result in some kind of litigation. Long before the game's release, Pal designs have drawn comparisons to specific Pokemon, with some fans arguing that they might violate Pokemon copyrights. However, it remains to be seen whether this will have any role in the lawsuit.

It's been a long journey since Palworld was first announced, and a lot has happened during that time. Below, we've outlined a timeline of several major events that have led to this newly announced lawsuit:

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will play out, and whether or not the courts will rule in Pocketpair's favor. There have been a number of Pokemon inspired games over the years, none of which have resulted in this kind of legal action from Nintendo or The Pokemon Company. It will likely be a while before we know the final result of the lawsuit, but we should expect to learn a lot more information in the coming months.

