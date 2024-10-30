Palworld Update Adds Halloween Skins

Palworld got a seasonal update just ahead of Halloween this week to add some new skins for four different Pals to wear for the holiday and beyond. Palworld developer Pocketpair dropped the update late Tuesday night and confirmed that Cattiva, Katress, Pengullet, and Croajiro would all be getting Halloween skins in the update. The patch notes for the October 29th Palworld update also included some welcome bugfixes for several different platform problems including memory leaks and one issue specific to the PS5.

All of the new content was geared solely towards these new Pal skins, so the rest of the Palworld update is pretty much exclusively geared towards fixes and the like. This is of course the first Halloween update that Palworld has gotten given that it was only in January 2024 that the game released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full patch notes for this year’s Halloween update in Palworld can be found below:

Skins

Added 4 Halloween skins! All players will recieve these skins for free upon starting up the game! (※Cannot be equipped unless you have at least 1 of the corresponding Pals) Halloween Cattiva Spectacled Katress Pirate Pengullet Halloween Croajiro



Multiplayer

Significantly relaxed the text chat character limit. You can now write much longer messages!

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed memory leak on servers

Fixed several critical game crashes

Fixed an issue where large Pals would push the player under the world or through walls

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where custom markers were not displayed in the compass UI at the top of the screen

Fixed many minor bugs

Fixed minor translation errors

PS5 Specific Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where trees would respawn even if a structure was built over it

Though the game itself just came out this year, skins in Palworld are relatively new as well and only started being given out just recently. While Palworld already has elemental variations of different Pals like Ignis, Lux, Cryst, and more, the skins are purely cosmetic and are exclusive to the Pals that they’re designed for. The trailer above from Palworld‘s developer showed off what these four skins look like now that they’re available. Beyond these, skins are occasionally given out as Twitch Drops as well, so Palworld players may be able to claim more that way in the future in addition to the free ones given out this week.

This new Palworld content also comes in the midst of the much bigger legal battle that Pocketpair, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company are embroiled in now. In recent months, the Pokemon creators announced a formal suit against Pocketpair over patent infringement as opposed to copyright issues (even if several Pals sure do look a lot like Pokemon). It was suggest that there’s one Pokeball-related patent in particular that may be focused on during this lawsuit, though it of course hasn’t been made public what Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are using to support their lawsuit.

Palworld‘s latest update is out now for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players to download.