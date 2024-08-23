Palworld Skins Being Given Away as Twitch Drops

Since launching into early access, Palworld has quickly become one of the breakout hits of 2024. While the game isn’t crushing the concurrent player counts these days, fans continue to flock to the monster catcher when new updates drop. As we get closer to Palworld‘s 1.0 launch, the team has started to add new cosmetics to the game, including new skins for various Pals. The most recent addition to Palworld‘s chest of cosmetics comes in the form of Twitch Drops. From August 21st to September 11th, players who watch an hour of Palworld gameplay on Twitch can get several new skins. The skins rotate each week, meaning you’ll pick up three skins by the end of the event.

As mentioned, you simply need to watch an hour of Palworld streams on Twitch each week to earn the new skins. Fortunately, you can simply head to the Palworld category page and sort by Drops to find which channels are eligible. For the first week, players can earn the Golden Relaxaurus skin. This skin will go away on August 27th, so be sure to log into Twitch and watch some Palworld content before the promotion rotates to a new skin.

In subsequent weeks, Palworld fans can earn the Summer Chillet and Sailor Quivern skin. We don’t know for sure which order those skins will come out, but we do know that you’ll have a week to log in and earn them. It’s also worth noting that Palworld is only one of many games that are currently eligible for drops as Twitch is running its annual Summer of Rewards event. Fans can also earn rewards from games like XDefiant, PUBG, Cult of the Lamb, and World of Warcraft this week. More games will be added on August 28th, including upcoming games Star Wars Outlaws and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Then, on September 5th, Twitch adds Escape From Tarkov, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and World of Tanks to the mix.

On the Palworld front, the team dropped its biggest update yet with the Sakurajima Update back in June. Since then, fans have been treated to a few smaller updates, but the next big update should be coming down the pike relatively soon. Developer Pocketpair hasn’t put a date on it yet, though we know it has plans for several new Pals and much more.

Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC via early access.