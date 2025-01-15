Palworld Gets Its First Update of 2025, Patch Notes Revealed

The first new update for Palworld in 2025 has today released across PS5, Xbox, and PC. At the time of this writing, it has nearly been one year since Palworld was first released. Since that time, Pocketpair has continued to let loose new patches for the early access title to bring it one step closer to its eventual 1.0 iteration. Now, that trend has continued today with a new patch that brings a ton of fixes for players.

Downloadable right now, Palworld update version 0.4.13 is a pretty sizable one. Despite being somewhat extensive, though, there’s not a lot that this update does to the core Palworld experience. Pocketpair has made a couple of minor gameplay adjustments, but other than this, the vast majority of the patch is meant to squash bugs that have been found in the game.

To get a look at everything that this new Palworld update does, you can find the full patch notes for yourself attached below.