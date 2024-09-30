Palworld Gets New Update on PS5, Here's What to Expect

Palworld has been available on PlayStation 5 for less than a week now, but the game just received a new update on the platform. The newest version of the game is 0.3.8, and it fixes a small handful of bugs that players might have run into. Unfortunately, there isn't anything in terms of actual new content this time around. This is the same update that was recently released on both PC and Xbox, so fans on those platforms aren't missing out on anything. Full patch notes from the game's official X/Twitter account can be found below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Pals would sometimes get stuck at the base

Fixed an issue where the player character would go under the ground when starting the game

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes disconnect from the server when trying to add a roof or wall to a large building

Even with these bug fixes, there are still a lot more things players want to see resolved. There are also features players would like to see implemented, including the addition of crossplay. However, Palworld players should keep in mind that Pocketpair is a relatively small company; as a result, it could take some time before some bug fixes and features are implemented. The company also noted earlier this month that the current lawsuit brought by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will require them "to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development." Basically, updates could end up slowing down a bit.

While Palworld has been released on PS5 in most regions of the world, the game is currently unavailable in Japan. A release date in the region currently remains undecided, and Pocketpair has yet to offer any update on when that might change. An official reason for the lack of Japanese release has not been explained, as the game is available on both PC and Xbox in the region. There has been speculation that it could be a result of the lawsuit filed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, but that has not been officially confirmed. For now, PS5 users in Japan will just have to wait patiently!

