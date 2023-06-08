Pastel Joy-Con Nintendo Switch Controllers Hit Amazon

People change their wardrobe and home decor to reflect the seasons, so why not refresh you Joy-Con for summer? These new Pastel Purple/Pastel Green and Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow sets are a cheerful addition to the lineup of Joy-Con for the Nintendo Switch, and there are now several retailer options to get your pre-orders in – including almighty Amazon:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pastel Joy-Con lineup for the Nintendo Switch is priced at $79.99 with a release date set for June 30th. You can check out more of your controller options for the Switch here on Amazon. Of course, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the biggest thing happening in Nintendo world right now, and the recent launch included a themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con that were released as part of a Zelda-themed OLED console. You can shop these items, along with other big Tears of the Kingdom releases, via the links below.

In his review for ComicBook.com, Christian Hoffer gave The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a 5 out of 5 calling it “a bigger and bolder Hyrule”:

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild and is easily a Game of the Year contender. In addition to making you fall in love with the world of Hyrule all over again, this game feels much more like a traditional Zelda game, while retaining all of the charm and beauty of Breath of the Wild.”

“An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available for the Nintendo Switch now. You can order the game here on Amazon.