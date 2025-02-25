Path of Exile 2 Pits Big Bosses Against Each Other (And Fans Pick Who’s Next)

In any major franchise, fans love to debate who’d win in a fight between the biggest contenders. For Path of Exile 2, the developers have decided to release a new video series that answers the question “who would win a clash between them?” The first video, shared from the Path of Exile account on X, shows two of the game’s big bosses facing off in a one-on-one battle. The excitement won’t end with Mighty Silverfist vs. Rathbreaker, however. Grinding Gear Games wants to know which boss battle fans want to see animated next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the nearly two-minute video, players can watch as Mighty Silverfist and Rathbreaker battle in real time. The animation shows off their iconic moves from the game as they go toe-to-toe on the battlefield. It’s a rare treat to see these bosses break out their worst moves without putting the player at risk, and it also helps answer the question of who would win in a fight between bosses we wouldn’t normally get to see duke it out. We won’t spoil the outcome for you, but let’s just say, it’s a really close competition, proving just how tough the enemies in Path of Exile 2 really are.

Path of Exile 2 introduced some amazing bosses into the world of Wraeclast and we wondered… Who would win in a clash between them? Today we’ve pitted the Mighty Silverfist against the savage Rathbreaker! Let us know who'd you like to see duke it out next! pic.twitter.com/LUDy1F2Zbr — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 25, 2025

This video is an exciting behind-the-scenes look at how these bosses might handle each other in combat. But it doesn’t stop with this face off, as the post asks who players would like to see fight to the death next. This implies that Grinding Gear Games might be about to treat fans to a video series of Path of Exile 2 bosses fighting each other.

Path of Exile 2 Asks Fans Which Bosses They Want to See Battle Each Other Next

Clearly, fans are excited to see that age old “who’d win in a fight” question actually being tackled by the game developers in real time. As one response puts it, “We NEED a full tournament bracket for this now.” They weren’t alone, as other players chimed in asking for a full-on tournament of bosses in Path of Exile 2. That’s one way to keep fans busy while we wait for the next major Path of Exile 2 update.

Tournament dreams aside, when asked who should be up next, Path of Exile 2 players were more than ready to deliver. For many, Mighty Silverfist can’t retire just yet, and needs to face off against other bosses like Executioner and The Crowbell. Others want to see The Executioner go up against The Rust King, or see The Sea Hags face off against foes like the Arbiter. Clearly, there’s no shortage of great options for the next installment of Path of Exile 2 boss vs. boss animations for players to enjoy.

While many fans are down for a full series of big boss battles, not every Path of Exile 2 player cares to see the developers pit enemies against one another. Many took the opportunity to ask when the Druid class might arrive in the game, or for more details about the upcoming 0.2.0 update. Given that it’s still around a month away, Grinding Gear Games might not be ready for that yet… but could these new videos secretly be a part of balance testing the bosses for a future update?

Which bosses from Path of Exile 2 would you like to see fight to the death? Let us know in the comments below!