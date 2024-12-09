Path of Exile 2 Players Upset Over New Nerf

Grinding Gears Games has announced more nerfs coming to Path of Exile 2, and players aren’t happy. The new RPG released in early access this month, and it has quickly cemented itself as one of the biggest releases of 2024. To this end, it is actually in the top 20 biggest Steam launches of all time, and it’s not even fully out yet. Despite being an unfinished product, the game is already getting balance changes though, and an approach that is proving to aggressive for some early adopters of the RPG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After previously relaying word that it is set to nerf Supercharged Slam, developer Grinding Gears Games has relayed word of another nerf. More specifically, developer Grinding Gears Games has relayed word that it is planning to nerf Gas Cloud explosions, which it says is “too easy to detonate” when “combined with persistent Ignite skills like Flame Wall.”

To this end, it is planning to adjust the explosion damage of both Gas Grenade and Gas Arrow in an upcoming update.

“In the future, we want to update it such that the potency of the Ignite or Detonator contributes to determining the damage of the Gas Cloud explosions, that way we would be able to avoid balancing around the simplest and most efficient way to apply Ignites,” adds the developer.

As you would expect, some fans are not happy with this change, especially in relation to other changes that have already been promised. In other words, some fans aren’t happy so many balancing changes are being made despite the game being brand new and the fact that there are other problems to fix.

“This is unlike you guys,” says one fan of the news. “As a long term Path of Exile player your priority ranking here seems to be very abnormal….nerfing things this early when there’s a million other problems with the game in regards to balance? What’s going on?

Another fan adds: “Why do you keep punishing players for finding cool builds? Why Grinding Gear Games?”

Of course, some are receptive of the change, but the majority of the replies to the update — at least on social media platform X — are either annoyed balance changes are near the top of the priority list or annoyed that nerfs are already being worked on a few days after the game’s early access release. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Grinding Gear Games slow down on the Poe2 nerfs?