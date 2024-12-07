Path of Exile 2 Update Confirms What’s Getting Nerfed First

Path of Exile 2 players may still be dealing with queues and account problems as they try to join the other 500,000+ players that are active in the game right now, but those issues aren’t stopping the momentum of the nerf hammer one bit. Grinding Gear Games, the developer of Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2, has been keeping players update on those issues since the launch this week but returned on Saturday with a different sort of update to confirm what’s being nerfed first. That update in question that’ll bring that nerf isn’t out yet, but when it does release, one particular skill is taking a hit: Supercharged Slam.

Supercharged Slam, as its name suggests, is all about smacking things hard with reverberating damage to follow, so it’s naturally a smart fit for Warrior characters who wield the two-handed maces it requires. Unfortunately for its earliest adopters, it appears the potency of Supercharged Slam was too great for Grinding Gear Games to be happy with since that’s the first skill that’s been confirmed for a nerf.

“Supercharged Slam is unfortunately dealing far too much damage than was intended given the short channel window required to hit maximum stages,” Grinding Gear Games said over on Twitter/X. “We are imminently going to be reducing its damage. As much as we are trying to avoid nerfing skills and builds, it is better to do this early before it feels obligatory to use the skill. It is important that a wide variety of skills feel viable and fun to play and it simply diminishes all other abilities when one is clearly outshining the others like this.”

a warrior in path of exile 2 who’ll soon have a weaker supercharged slam.

Supercharged Slam offers considerable damage out of the gate to be sure, but there are other parts of the ability that are useful such as its aftershock damage and any extras when combined with other attributes. It’s the initial damage that’s getting nerfed, however, with Grinding Gear Games confirming that the damage is getting hotfixed. After that, we’ll see more changes for Supercharged Slam, so if you’re using it to carry through you the grueling game, you may want to start looking for alternatives before it’s nerfed even further.

“We will be starting with a heavy damage reduction on the ability in the next hotfix, which should be out within an hour,” Grinding Gear Games said. “At a later time we will be making further adjustments to how long it takes to build up charges, as it is far too quick at the moment.”

Path of Exile 2 is only just now in early access as of this week, so despite anyone’s attempts to treat it like a full, finished game, seeing nerfs like this come through are exactly what you should be expecting from a game which is essentially unfinished. The hopes expressed by Path of Exile 2 players, however, are that the ability will be nerfed but not dashed into bits since people acknowledged that it was too strong but still want to see it viable. Nerfing all of the powerful options to leave only underwhelming picks is a common problem games run into, so Path of Exile 2 will hopefully avoid any such issues this soon after launch.