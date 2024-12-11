Path of Exile 2 Players Beg Developers for Much-Needed Fix

After much anticipation and many delays, Path of Exile 2 has finally entered Early Access, and gamers are showing up. As the game heads into its second weekend post launch, players are already impressed with many of the quick changes Grinding Gear Games has made in response to feedback from fans. With tweaks to fast travel, combat rewards, and other essential gameplay features, Path of Exile 2 shows signs of truly taking advantage of the Early Access period to refine and improve. However, one major issue has console players begging for a fix that will let them actually enjoy the game.

In Path of Exile 2, the initial character creation process is streamlined, as players simply choose from one of the available classes, each with a handful of specializations. In Early Access, at least, each class comes with a pre-set appearance. This may disappoint some players but it certainly ensures we’ll get right to the smashing of monsters. While gamers can’t waste hours in a character creator, they still have skills and stats to tweak, along with armor, weapons, and other items to choose between.

In theory, these decisions would be based on the descriptions of said skills and items, in-game text that guides players to make important decisions as they progress. But when it comes to playing Path of Exile 2 on console, gamers are finding it nearly impossible to actually read any of this text due to the incredibly small font size.

The struggle to read spell descriptions in Path of Exile 2

Font size might not initially seem like a major issue to some, but it is an accessibility concern for many players. Those with limited eyesight need large, clear font to be able to engage with on-screen text that is, in many cases, essential for understanding the game. Even people without vision problems are noticing just how tiny the font is in Path of Exile 2, as simply trying to read item descriptions on the TV while sitting on a couch a few feet away poses a challenge more difficult than taking on a hoard of Vile Hags.

Tiny Font Size Causing Some Players to Press Pause on Path of Exile 2

These days, games are increasingly prioritizing accessibility features that help more people enjoy gaming. This makes it all the more surprising that, despite many fans doing a good bit of digging, there doesn’t seem to be any way to increase the font size for Path of Exile 2. That means those who are struggling to see on-screen prompts are left with limited options, either needing to stand closer to their screen, grab a magnifying glass, or give up on the game altogether due to this barrier-to-entry.

Indeed, the Path of Exile 2 Subreddit is full of various iterations on the font size struggle, as players on console beg Grinding Gear to help us see what’s going on in the Early Access game. Many players report trying to use the UI scale tools to increase font size to no avail, while others note they’ve been getting a headache from trying to read the tiny text. One player sums up the console gaming Path of Exile 2 best with “This is impossible… an evening of squinting.”

While every Early Access game is going to have its snags, the text size issue is causing many players to give up on trying this one out until it’s resolved. Given the quick response to many other player concerns reported during the initial launch weekend, many gamers are hopeful that Grinding Gear Games will indeed hear the cries for larger font and address the issue sooner rather than later. Until then, players joke that at least walking from couch to screen will help them get their steps in while playing Path of Exile 2.