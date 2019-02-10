‘Path of Exile’ PlayStation 4 Release Now Planned for March

PlayStation 4 players will have to wait a bit longer to get Path of Exile on the console with that release being delayed to mid-March instead of February as people had come to expect.

Developer Grinding Gear Games announced the release of the game on the PlayStation 4 in November 2018 and first said it was targeting a December 2018 release date, though that date came and went with no game after the developer pushed back the release window. Grinding Gear then said the game was expected to release in early February for Sony’s console, but in the most recent update from the developer, it seems that’s not the case any longer.

Taking to Twitter to inform players of the new release timings for the game and other announcements, Grinding Gear said PlayStation 4 owners can expect the game to be out in mid-March.

The previous dates for announcement/release we mentioned were estimates, but we’re now close enough to be able to lock in exact dates in PST: – Feb 19th Announcement.

– Mar 8th Launch on PC.

– Mar 11th Launch on Xbox One.

– For the PS4 launch we expect mid-March is likely. — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 9, 2019

The tweet pointed out that the first announcement of a delay to February was only an estimate, so one could say the new release window isn’t technically a delay since no specific date was given. Still, the semantics of the announcement might not matter much to PlayStation 4 players who now have to wait another month to possibly see the game seeing how no exact release date was given this time either.

Grinding Gear’s wording from the first delay can be found below and listed only “early February” as a release window.

“When we announced Path of Exile for PlayStation 4 earlier this month, we indicated we were aiming for a December release,” Grinding Gear said. Unfortunately, we have had to revise this to early February. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this causes, because we know there are many players looking forward to this release.”

Path of Exile’s developer will have another announcement this month ahead of the March dates listed above, the first of which will come on February 19th.