Two New Pathfinder Video Games Coming Soon

Paizo and BKOM Studios have announced a partnership that will see the creation of two new Pathfinder video games. Today, Paizo and BKOM Studios announced the partnership, with the first Pathfinder video game coming out on Steam later this year and the second video game announced as being "in the early stages of development." No specifics were provided about either video game, although additional details about the games will be revealed "soon."

BKOM Studio is probably best known among TTRPG fans for the Tomb of Annihilation video game, which was an adaptation of the board game adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons adventure. They've also made games like Overloot, Sunday Gold, and Little Lords of Twilight and helped develop Age of Empires IV as a secondary studio under Relic Entertainment.

"We are so excited about this collab," said Frederic Martin, CEO of BKOM Studios, in a press release. "We absolutely love role playing games (lots of us at BKOM are already part of that community) and already were fans of the Pathfinder brand. In Paizo, we found the ideal partner with whom to collaborate to materialize a common vision. After 26 years in this industry, there are people whom you know you want to work with again. And John Feil (Director of Licensing at Paizo) is definitely one of them. We can't wait to reveal more about the projects we've been working on with John and his colleagues. The upcoming titles are perfectly aligned with BKOM's vision to bring unique and meaningful gaming experiences on PC and consoles."

While a popular tabletop RPG game like Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder has lagged behind D&D in the video game department, with only a handful of adaptations. Both Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Wrath of the Righteous were developed by Owlcat Games and were considered successes, but other developers have yet to take a stab at digitizing the world of Golarion and the game of Pathfinder.