Pathfinder Hides Secret Message Within Newest Rulebook

A secret seems to be hiding within Pathfinder's newest rulebook. Over the past few days, Pathfinder fans have shared "lost pages" of Dark Archive, the new Pathfinder 2E rulebook that deals with the strange and paranormal. Each lost page seems to be tied to a different page within the book and highlights a few words or phrases. Pathfinder fans over on Reddit have compiled some of the solved pages together and have uncovered a hidden message written from a Pathfinder Society member hinting at an "ancient being of nightmare." Several bugs are also highlighted via the "Lost Pages," which could be a further hint at the vague threat teased by the new books. In total, there are 22 pages that need to be discovered, with 7 pages solved/uncovered thus far. You can check out the progress on this new mystery over on Reddit.

The intriguing mystery could be a tease at an upcoming Pathfinder Adventure Path or it could hint at some wider crossover. Paizo recently shook up its Starfinder game with its Drift Crisis event that featured multiple Adventure Paths and a rulebook that explained the wider impact of the event. Drift Crisis seems to be well-received by fans and it's possible that Paizo has opted for some sort of wider crossover for Pathfinder as well. Given that Paizo supports Pathfinder as both a role-playing game and as a living setting that has seen immense changes over the past 20 years of adventures, it wouldn't be surprising if this hint is a harbinger of some major threat that heroes will need to defeat.

UPDATE: A mysterious and exclusive Lost Page appeared on ComicBook.com's doorstep as soon as we posted our original article. We've shared the Lost Page below in the hopes of solving this bizarre and intriguing mystery.



