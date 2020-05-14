Pathfinder Confirms No Plans For More First Edition Content

Paizo has confirmed that there are no plans for new material for Pathfinder First Edition. Earlier today, Paizo's Twitter account confirmed that there were no plans to produce new material using the original version of its hit fantasy roleplaying game Pathfinder. The last "new material" Paizo plans to produce for Pathfinder 1E is an expanded version of their classic Kingmaker Adventure Path, which is also being published for its recently released 2E set of rules. Although there are no plans to produce any additional new content for Pathfinder 1E, Paizo did note that they would continue to keep 1E rulebooks and adventure path books in print and available as long as their is demand for the product.

Paizo first published Pathfinder back in 2009 as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons when that game transitioned to its controversial Fourth Edition rules. Pathfinder used a tweaked version of D&D's 3.5 Edition rules and rivalled Dungeons & Dragons for several years in what some tabletop roleplaying game fans referred to as the "Edition Wars." Last year, Paizo gave Pathfinder a major overhaul, making big changes to both character creation and combat mechanics. The new "Second Edition" rules for Pathfinder are generally easier to learn than the original game, although it's still considered more complicated than Dungeons & Dragons' more streamlined set of Fifth Edition rules. Pathfinder 2E retains many of the game's most appealing qualities, including vast customization options for characters and its Lost Omens campaign setting, which presents players with a unified continuity and world with tons of diverse backgrounds and stories to tell.

Although Paizo has no current plans to publish any more Pathfinder 1E material, independent publishers can still publish adventures and supplements, and Paizo will continue to provide support for organized gameplay as long as there is demand. You can check out Paizo's full comments below:

Recently, @dwarventavern93 a reviewer, asked, "is Paizo going to continue releasing titles for PF 1e or is that line done with the advent of 2nd E?" Here is what we said. 1/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

No new material is planned. The one exception might be the Kingmaker Anniversary Edition which will be written for #pathfinder2e, with expanded content from the computer game, and we will sell #pathfinder First Edition and 5e bestiary conversion books separately. 2/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

We are reprinting all the #Pathfinder First Edition hardcovers, including a couple of Adventure Paths, as softcover pocket editions, and will keep them in stock as long as there is demand. 3/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

We are now beginning to working directly with retailers, in addition to selling though distributors, so customers can get access to the all our products they want even easier. Those wonderful maps never get stale, but they have not always been in stock. 4/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

The third party compatibility license is not changed, so indie publishers are still making #Pathfinder First Edition products. By continuing to publish the rulebooks, we are supporting the community. 5/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

While we are not making more first edition #Pathfinder Society scenarios, we are still supporting organized play gameplay. And PaizoCon, for example, hosts whatever games you want to play, regardless of who made them. 6/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

The Lost Omens setting continues. We updated the timeline, but maintained the continuity. The world is deeply and broadly developed, it offers both variety and detail. Those first edition are still great lore references, even if the rules evolved. We love them. 7/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

Generally we’ve been able to publish more content than players have the ability to keep up with. So we understand the continued momentum to play first edition. Campaigns and Adventure Paths need to wrap up. Or continue in first edition if that’s what they want. 8/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

Great Pathfinder stories await players in second edition, and the system is easier to learn so you can add new friends. Bringing new players to the hobby is an worthy pursuit. 9/ — Paizo (@paizo) May 14, 2020

