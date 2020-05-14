Pathfinder Confirms No Plans For More First Edition Content

By Christian Hoffer

Paizo has confirmed that there are no plans for new material for Pathfinder First Edition. Earlier today, Paizo's Twitter account confirmed that there were no plans to produce new material using the original version of its hit fantasy roleplaying game Pathfinder. The last "new material" Paizo plans to produce for Pathfinder 1E is an expanded version of their classic Kingmaker Adventure Path, which is also being published for its recently released 2E set of rules. Although there are no plans to produce any additional new content for Pathfinder 1E, Paizo did note that they would continue to keep 1E rulebooks and adventure path books in print and available as long as their is demand for the product.

Paizo first published Pathfinder back in 2009 as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons when that game transitioned to its controversial Fourth Edition rules. Pathfinder used a tweaked version of D&D's 3.5 Edition rules and rivalled Dungeons & Dragons for several years in what some tabletop roleplaying game fans referred to as the "Edition Wars." Last year, Paizo gave Pathfinder a major overhaul, making big changes to both character creation and combat mechanics. The new "Second Edition" rules for Pathfinder are generally easier to learn than the original game, although it's still considered more complicated than Dungeons & Dragons' more streamlined set of Fifth Edition rules. Pathfinder 2E retains many of the game's most appealing qualities, including vast customization options for characters and its Lost Omens campaign setting, which presents players with a unified continuity and world with tons of diverse backgrounds and stories to tell.

Although Paizo has no current plans to publish any more Pathfinder 1E material, independent publishers can still publish adventures and supplements, and Paizo will continue to provide support for organized gameplay as long as there is demand. You can check out Paizo's full comments below:

