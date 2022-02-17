Pathfinder to Release Travel Guide Covering Culture and Food of the Inner Sea

Paizo has announced a new Pathfinder: Lost Omens book that will serve as a travel guide for the Inner Sea. Lost Omens: Travel Guide is an upcoming sourcebook that serves to flesh out the cultures of the Inner Sea, the central area of Golarion in which almost all Pathfinder adventures published by Paizo take place. The new guide will cover the “culture, life, and sights of the Inner Sea,” providing details about cuisine and art, exploring the different kinds of sports found in the Inner Sea, and providing players with details about the latest fashions and festivals. Lost Omens: Travel Guide will be released in September and has a retail price of $39.99.

Paizo publishes two concurrent lines of books to support Pathfinder Second Edition (or Pathfinder 2E as its commonly referred to online by fans): a series of rulebooks that serve as expansions to the game and the Lost Omens series, which serve more as sourcebooks and campaign setting guides and delve deeper into the lore, culture, and characters of Golarion. While the rulebooks are about 80% mechanics and 20% lore, the Lost Omens line are the opposite, with 80% lore and 20% mechanics. While some of the Lost Omens books have deeper ties to the monthly Adventure Path series also published by Paizo for Pathfinder, many of the books simply provide players and GMs lore around which to build their own campaigns. Honestly, the Lost Omens series are some of the best tabletop RPG books currently published by any company, featuring a diverse variety of voices and viewpoints that help make Golarion feel like a real place instead of just the framework of a world.

The next Pathfinder: Lost Omens book coming out will be Knights of Lastwall, a book about the chivalric orders that remain after the fall of Lastwall, a country that was recently destroyed by the undead Whispering Tyrant during a previous adventure path. Knights of Lastwall will not only detail the Knights of Lastwall themselves, it will also provide new rules content including new equipment, magic items, spells, and support for Knights of Lastwall archetypes. Lost Omens: Knights of Lastwall will be released in April 2022 and will be followed by Lost Omens: Travel Guide in September 2022.