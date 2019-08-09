Pathfinder 2E Announces Plans for Four New Classes, Other 2020 Plans

Pathfinder Second Edition may have just come out, but Paizo is already announcing a bevy of future releases for the new version of its popular tabletop game. Earlier this month, Paizo announced its 2020 plans for Pathfinder Second Edition, the updated version of its pen and paper RPG system. Paizo announced that it would release four new character classes – the Investigator, the Oracle, the Swashbuckler, and the Witch – in its upcoming Advanced Player’s Guide, which will come out in July 2020. In addition to the four new classes, the Advanced Player’s Guide will also contain ten new ancestries, including popular fantasy options like the aasimar, tiefling, catfolk, kenku, and dhampir. The book will also contain new spells and 60 new archetypes. What’s more – Pathfinder fans can playtest the four new classes beginning in October.

The Advanced Player’s Guide isn’t the only new Pathfinder book planned for 2020. Paizo will also release a new Gamemastery Guide, containing rules for GMs on how to create their own monsters and build balanced encounters. The book will also contain rules on new game mechanics like a chase system, vehicle combat, and research, and will contain an extensive list of NPC stats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paizo will also release the Bestiary 2, with updated statblocks for dozens of monsters. In addition to the Jabberwock (a monster that also appeared in the original Bestiary 2), the book will also contain stat blocks for oni, primal dragons, and over 300 other monsters. Paizo noted that over 800 monsters will have Pathfinder 2E statblocks with the release of the Bestiary 2.

Other upcoming Pathfinder 2E releases will serve to expand on the world of Golarian. Lost Omens: Gods & Magic is a compendium listing the many gods of the Age of Lost Omens, along with new magic domains, spells, and feats meant to further customize characters. Paizo will also release a new sourcebook detailing Absalom, the city at the center of the world, which seems to be a critical part of the new Age of Lost Omens. The history of Absalom’s founder, the dead god Aroden, will be further explored in The Dead God’s Hand, a dungeon crawl adventure meant for Level 1-7 characters. The upcoming Agents of Edgewatch Adventure Path will also be set in the city of Absalom.

Pathfinder 2E has garnered strong reviews, especially for its streamlined combat mechanics and its nearly infinite customization options for players. Instead of having set feats when leveling up, players get to choose between several feats, giving players ultimate control over what their characters can do. The new Player’s Guide and Bestiary for Pathfinder 2E are available now.